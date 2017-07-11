US: Donald Trump rejects COVID rescue package

US President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he might not authorize the COVID relief bill worth $900 billion (€739 billion).

In a video released on Twitter, he called the bill a "disgrace." Trump said Congress should increase the amount in the stimulus checks from what he considered the "ridiculously low" $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

He also complained about money in the bill going towards the Smithsonian Institution, fish breeding, and foreign countries.

"I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe that administration will be me," said Trump, despite losing last month's election.

What is in the bill?

The relief package is wrapped up in a $2.3 trillion, nearly 5,600-page "coronabus" bill. The bill includes the so-called omnibus bill worth $1.4 trillion which would fund the federal government for the coming year.

It was approved by the House of Representatives 359-53, and the Senate 92-6 on Monday. Those totals would be enough to override a presidential veto, should Trump decide to go through with it.

The bill would also provide a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit, as well as subsidies for hard-hit businesses including restaurants and movie theaters, as well as money for schools and health care providers.

What do the opposition Democrats say?

Democrats supported the idea of higher payouts for individuals. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi agreed with the president that individuals should receive more stimulus money.

In a tweet, Pelosi said, "at last the president has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said more was needed for American citizens, but opposing Republicans blocked it. "We spent months trying to secure $2,000 checks but Republicans blocked it[.] Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open," tweeted Schumer.

President-elect Joe Biden said the bill was far from perfect, "but it does provide vital relief at a critical time."

Biden added that more relief would be needed throughout 2021, when he takes over the presidency.

Could there be a government shutdown?

The US government is currently being funded on a temporary basis until December 28. Failure to pass another stopgap bill or override a potential Trump veto could result in a partial government shutdown.

The federal government has shut down twice under Trump. It first occurred in January 2018 after Congress could not agree on the DREAM Act and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration policies.

Another shutdown occurred from December 2018 to January 2019 due to a disagreement on border security. That shutdown lasted 35 days, the longest in US history.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Sundown shutdown As midnight approaches on September 30 of each year, it's go time for Congress: approve a budget or shut down government operations. Originally, Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution required lawmakers to approve the budget. Honing it further in 1870, the Antideficiency Act targeted agencies that spent money without asking. But meeting deadlines was a chronic problem. That is, until the 1980s.

US government shutdowns: A chronology No money, no pay, no work At the behest of President Jimmy Carter, the US attorney general revisited the Antideficiency Act in 1980 to answer the question: "Without a budget, are government employees required to work?" According to Benjamin Civiletti's legal opinion, no money meant no work. Carter's presidency saw only small shutdowns, but the new interpretation of the law turned shutdowns into a negotiating tactic.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Ronald Reagan and the first shutdown The first real shutdown — over 240,000 workers furloughed, more than $80 million (€65 million) down the drain — occurred in November 1981. Still in his early days, President Ronald Reagan refused to sign a budget without billions in tax cuts. The Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House found a solution by the next day. This happened seven more times by his last year in 1989.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Bill Clinton and the rise of the partisan shutdown Budget impasses were largely drama-free until 1995, when President Bill Clinton faced off against Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole and House Speaker Newt Gingrich (pictured left). The Republican-led Congress wanted a balanced budget within seven years, higher Medicare premiums and rollbacks on environment regulations. It took 27 days in total to strike a deal. The cost: at least $1 billion.

US government shutdowns: A chronology A game for Congress, a headache for the agencies Many departments such as the military, national security and any deemed essential to the protection of life continue working during shutdowns. But agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must cease operations. This results in delays on tax decisions, food inspection and disease research among other problems.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Barack Obama and Congress on Cruz-control The next major shutdown came in 2013 under President Barack Obama. His Affordable Health Care Act — or Obamacare — faced stark opposition from conservative House Republicans. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, the group pushed for drastic curbs on the health care act in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. The 18-day shutdown resulted in the furlough of some 850,000 workers. The cost: $24 billion.

US government shutdowns: A chronology A shutdown lasting years? The latest shutdown, which lasted 35 days, was the longest in history. Hundreds of federal workers went without paychecks. Despite the disruption, President Donald Trump refused to budge on his insistence that funding for the Mexico border wall be included in the budget. In fact, the president had said he was prepared for the impasse to go on for years — before he gave in and reopened government.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Cost of playing politics The prohibitive cost of shutting down some government operations has not tamed the trend. Washington loses millions not just in revenue, but also in back pay, even though furloughed employees stay at home. So, time lost, work lost — and money lost. According to ratings agency Standard and Poor's, the current rate for a shutdown will cost the US roughly $6 billion per week.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Shutdowns contributing to distrust? But the biggest loser is not the economy, or the party that makes the most concessions. Arguably, it's the government itself. According to a Gallup poll in the aftermath of the 2013 shutdown, public dissatisfaction with the government in general rose to 33 percent. The previous all-time high regarding political dysfunction was 26 percent during the Watergate scandal. Author: Kathleen Schuster



kbd/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)