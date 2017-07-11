US: Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

US President Donald Trump said Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

The president tweeted: "Rudy Giuliani has tested positive. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss via a flurry of lawsuits.

Unsubstantiated claims

However, both state and federal officials have repeatedly said there is little or no evidence of electoral fraud.

Former New York Mayor Giuliani, 76, made an appearance earlier on Sunday on broadcaster Fox News to speak about his legal challenges on behalf of the outgoing US president.

Giuliani attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday where he did not wear a mask for several hours. Many state senators also did not use masks during the court session.

On November 7, Trump's lawyer kicked off the legal campaign to change the result of the election in somewhat unusual circumstances — at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot. It was widely believed the press conference was meant to take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia but Trump's team booked the gardening center by mistake.

Widespread positive tests among Trump's team

Numerous members of Trump's inner circle have tested positive for the virus since the president himself contracted it at the beginning of October. They include his wife Melania, his son Donald Jr., his son Barron, his press secretary, some of his aides, and several Republican members of Congress.

Giuliani served as New York City mayor for two terms from 1994. He gained global recognition in 2001 for his leadership in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks on the city. He was named Time magazine's Person of the Year a few months later and in 2002 he was given an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.

jsi/shs (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)