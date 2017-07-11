US: Donald Trump, Joe Biden make Veterans Day appearances

Differences were on display as President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden took part in Veterans Day ceremonies in Washington and Philadelphia respectively.

Neither spoke publicly about the result of the presidential election in which Biden defeated the incumbent Trump.

Trump lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery just outside of Washington as is tradition for the occupant of the White House. It was his first public appearance since a news conference last Thursday in which he alleged voter fraud during the election.

Neither the US president nor Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask for the ceremony in Arlington, an apparent breach of the cemetery's coronavirus rules. All visitors to Arlington must "wear face coverings while on cemetery grounds," according to its official Twitter account.

That was a direct contrast to Biden, who attended a ceremony at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia with his wife Jill donning a black mask.

The president-elect, who has called Trump's unwillingness to concede the election an "embarrassment," did not make any public remarks, but did pose for pictures before departing.

