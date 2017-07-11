US: Donald Trump halts coronavirus stimulus talks until after election

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats on a new economic stimulus package that would provide additional COVID-19 relief until after the presidential election on November 3.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business," tweeted the president.

The surprise announcement caused US stock markets to tumble.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, had been negotiating the terms of the next federal coronavirus aid deal with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the past week.

The Democrats were seeking around $2.2 trillion (€1.9 trillion) in new spending against the administration's offer of $1.6 trillion.

The bill was to build on the more than $3 trillion in coronavirus aid enacted into law earlier this year to bolster the US' pandemic-battered economy.

Trump added that Pelosi was "not negotiating in good faith."

Stocks fall sharply

In recent days, financial markets were hopeful that another round of economic stimulus from Congress would boost the US economy.

But US stocks fell sharply and were down more than 1% in late afternoon trading Tuesday, after Trump's announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 309.6 points, or 1.1%, to 27,839.04, the S&P 500 lost 37.53 points, or 1.10%, to 3,371.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.42 points, or 1.23%, to 11,193.06.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell earlier Tuesday warned a failure by the US to provide further relief "would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses."

