US: Donald Trump, family must testify in fraud investigation

A New York judge ruled on Thursday that former US President Donald Trumpand two of his adult children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, must give statements under oath in a civil probe into their family company's business.

Judge Arthur Engoron said the New York attorney general had "the clear right" to question the Trumps after having uncovered "copious evidence of possible financial fraud."

Engoron directed the Trumps to submit to questioning within three weeks, however, Trump's lawyers can appeal the decision in what could be a lengthy process.

Why is Trump under investigation?

New York Attorney General Letitia James said last month that a nearly three-year investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered significant evidence of fraud.

James' investigators have alleged the Trump Organization has a "fraudulent or misleading'' pattern of saying properties like golf courses or skyscrapers were worth more when they wanted better deals on loans, and worth less when they wanted tax breaks.

One example cited Trump's financial statements showing an apartment he owned measuring 30,000 square feet, when it was in fact a third that size.

Earlier this month, Trump was dropped by his longtime accounting firm, which said that ten years' worth of financial statements prepared for his company, using information Trump provided, were no longer reliable.

How is Trump responding?

Trump has called the civil investigation a political "witch hunt" and his lawyers have argued that asset evaluations can be subjective.

James' civil probe is separate from a criminal inquiry being carried out by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into the Trump Organization's business practices.

Trump's lawyers have argued that in seeking civil testimony,

James is trying to get around protection under New York law that bars prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.

"If she wants sworn testimony from my client, he's entitled to

immunity. He gets immunity for what he says, or he says nothing,'' Trump's criminal defense lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, said in the

hearing.

wmr/wd (AP, Reuters)