US director Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Cannes Film Festival directors are aiming to "shake things up" with the choice of US filmmaker Spike Lee as jury head. Lee said he was "honored to be the first person of the African diaspora" selected for the position.

"When I got the call ... I was shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time," Lee said in a statement, adding that the Cannes festival had "changed the trajectory of who I became in world cinema."

Read more: When rap and film meet to spark a revolution

Festival organizer Thierry Fremaux stressed that the naming of the first black president of the Cannes jury was not a political move, but instead, "a message of universality.''

In an interview with France's RTL radio Tuesday, Fremaux noted the diverse nationalities of jury members and directors whose films are shown at Cannes.

An array of Spike Lee's films have been screened at Cannes, with his BlacKkKlansman garnering a major prize at Cannes last year. The 62-year-old filmmaker succeeds Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu as head of the panel that will award the 73rd Palme d'Or prize.

Spike Lee and his films The moralist This man has a message. Born 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, Spike Lee is widely regarded as a film pioneer for African-American rights. His movies often tell stories of oppression and racism.

Spike Lee and his films Spike Lee's roots Spike Lee's mother was a teacher, which might explain the educational impetus of many of the director's films. His dad, a jazz musician and composer, also had an influence on Lee's works. Joy of life and a musical rhythm mark Lee's films, including "Do the Right Thing" from 1988.

Spike Lee and his films Advocate of African-American culture The director, who often acts in his own films, gave many aspiring young African-American actors the chance to build a film career. Denzel Washington, seen above with Lee in the 1990 drama film "Mo' Better Blues," went on to become a top Hollywood star.

Spike Lee and his films Breaking stereotypes "Jungle Fever" in 1991 also starred actors little known back then, but well established today: Wesley Snipes and Halle Berry, with whom Lee had a relationship at the time. The film is about sexual attraction and an interracial relationship.

Spike Lee and his films A divisive figure A year later, Lee's most costly film at the time was released. "Malcom X" was a summary of everything the director felt was important. Denzel Washington plays the title role in the biopic about the life of the African-American activist, from his troubled childhood and conversion to Islam to his assassination in 1965.

Spike Lee and his films Semi-autobiographical School teacher, jazz musician and a bunch of kids - the 1994 film "Crooklyn" is about a family in New York in the 1970s, and clearly has numerous autobiographical elements. The memory of growing up in Brooklyn makes for a humorous and vibrant film.

Spike Lee and his films A hard life The 1995 film "Clockers" takes on issues that have always moved Spike Lee: life and survival in neighborhoods riddled with drugs and crime and rocked by ethnic strife.

Spike Lee and his films Joining forces Just a year later, the film "Girl 6" tells the story of an aspiring actress who makes a living working for a telephone sex hotline. Short cameo appearances by Quentin Tarantino, Madonna and Naomi Campbell underline Lee's popularity.

Spike Lee and his films Love of the game A huge basketball fan, Spike Lee featured his favorite actor Denzel Washington in "He Got Game." The 1998 drama shows how firmly sports are rooted in American society.

Spike Lee and his films Son of Sam Lee focused on another favorite topic in the 1999 film "Summer of Sam," namely the crime scene in New York and conflicts between different gangs. The film looks at the effect a real 1977 serial murder case had on a fictional group of people in the Bronx.

Spike Lee and his films 25 hours Three years later, the director shot one of his best movies, "25th Hour." Edward Norton plays a drug dealer who has 25 hours before he goes to jail for seven years - a melancholy look at the transience of life and musings about what is really important.

Spike Lee and his films Bank heist The 2006 thriller "Inside Man" is proof that Spike Lee is also a master of commercial film. The movie about a bank robbery is entertaining, but also addresses issues close to the director's heart.

Spike Lee and his films Shift to documentaries After "Inside Man," Spike Lee turned to documentaries, advertising films and music videos. "Off the Wall" is the story of Michael Jackson's early years, before he rose to international stardom.

Spike Lee and his films At the Berlinale "Chi-Raq" is a musical drama about gang crime and racism. The director based his story on the classic drama "Lysistrata" by ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes.

Spike Lee and his films BlacKkKlansman In the film, two police agents, one Jewish and one black, penetrate the Klu Klux Klan. A satire, Spike Lee's newest film is based on a true story from the 1970s - but also references current racial tensions in the US. Author: Jochen Kürten (db)



Countering criticism on lack of diversity

The announcement comes amid criticism of the lack of diversity among global film competitions. Cannes and its rival Venice, for instance, have gotten flack for the lack of female directors in their main competitions, even as they have selected gender-balanced juries.

French actress Isabelle Adjani, whose father was Algerian, was the first person of African descent to lead the Cannes jury in 1997. In addition, only one Asian, Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai, has ever presided over the French festival's jury in its over 70-year history.

The debate on diversity in the film industry has also been making recent headlines through the nominations for the Oscars and the British Academy Film Awards, which included exceptionally few or no women and minorities in their top categories.

als/eg (AP, Reuters, AFP)