US diplomat slams North Korea for being 'hostile'

A top US envoy criticized Pyongyang's demands as "hostile" and "unnecessary" as its end-of-year deadline for new concessions approaches.

Stephen Biegun called for fresh negotiations on Monday over North Korea's nuclear program.

The special representative for North Korea spoke alongside his South Korean counterpart, Lee Doo Hoon. Biegun then met up with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

"It is time for us to do our jobs — let's get this done," Biegun said. "We are fully aware of the strong potential for North Korea to conduct a major provocation in the days ahead. To say the least, such an action will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Directly addressing "our counterparts in North Korea", Biegun warned, "It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here and you know how to reach us."

US envoy Stephen Biegun met with several members of President Moon Jae-In's leadership, including Lee Do-Hoon (pictured), the special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs

End of year deadline

Pyongyang has insisted Washington make an acceptable offer by the end of the year, saying that it will adopt a "new way."

However, the US diplomat called out North Korea for its series of announcements in recent weeks, telling reporters in Seoul, "We have heard them all," and that the US would not accept the concessions deadline, urging Pyongyang instead to open the door for further talks.

North Korea launched a number of weapons in recent weeks, with Japan having described some of them as ballistic missiles.

North Korea is banned from testing such weapons under UN sanctions. Earlier this month, North Korea conducted a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility.

The Washington envoy said Pyongyang's tone "towards the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan and our friends in Europe have been so hostile and negative and so unnecessary."

"The US does not have a deadline, we have a goal," Biegun added.

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea Third Kim-Trump meeting It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February 2019. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea Making history Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was "proud to step over the line."

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea Watching over the North Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ. US presidents in the past have visited American troops on the South Korean side but not set foot in the DMZ.

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea 'Great friendship' From calling Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" to someone he has a "certain chemistry" with, Trump has come a long way in his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his "wonderful" relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea 'In no rush' Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse over nuclear talks, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was "in no rush" to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea Regime survival Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge. Author: Shamil Shams



mvb/aw (AFP, dpa)

