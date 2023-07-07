US destroys remaining chemical weapons stockpiles — senator

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement. It comes 26 years after the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was implemented.

The US has eliminated the last of its chemical weapons stockpiles, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday.

The move comes 26 years after the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was implemented.

"Though the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our Nation has finally fulfilled our promise to rid our arsenal of this evil," McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a statement.

