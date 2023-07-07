  1. Skip to content
US destroys remaining chemical weapons stockpiles — senator

13 minutes ago

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement. It comes 26 years after the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was implemented.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tbtw
DW News "Breaking"

The US has eliminated the last of its chemical weapons stockpiles, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday. 

The move comes 26 years after the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was implemented.

"Though the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our Nation has finally fulfilled our promise to rid our arsenal of this evil," McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a statement.

wd/zc (AP, dpa)      

Fragments from cluster munitions

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

Conflicts59 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
