  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
AfD party
Heat and drought
PoliticsUnited States of America

US destroys remaining chemical weapons stockpile

2 hours ago

America's last remaining weapons containing the GB nerve agent and mustard gas were destroyed last month. It comes 26 years after the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was implemented.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tbtw
VX nerve agent M55 rockets being stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky
The remaining chemical weapons stockpile was destroyed at the Blue Grass Army Depot in KentuckyImage: U.S. Army/AP/picture alliance

The United States has eliminated the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile, the government announced on Friday.

"Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the final munition in that stockpile — bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The last remaining rockets filled with the GB nerve agent (sarin) were destroyed by workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky last month, as were munitions containing mustard gas at the Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado.

"Though the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our nation has finally fulfilled our promise to rid our arsenal of this evil," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier.

Chemical weapons around the world

The US had a deadline of September 30 to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The move comes 26 years after the treaty was implemented. There were 193 signatories to the 1997 agreement, with abiding countries promising to never use chemical weapons and to destroy all chemical weapons stockpiles. 

North Korea, Israel, Egypt and South Sudan are some of the countries which have not signed on to the agreement.  

The treaty is monitored by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is based in the Hague. 

How would a chemical weapons attack be verified?

By destroying the munitions, the US sends a message that chemical weapons are no longer acceptable in the battlefield.

"It shows that countries can really ban a weapon of mass destruction," said Paul F. Walker, vice chairman of the Arms Control Association and coordinator of the Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition.

"If they want to do it, it just takes the political will and it takes a good verification system." 

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)      

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

'Very long slog' to justice for victims of chemical warfare

'Very long slog' to justice for victims of chemical warfare

ConflictsApril 12, 202203:30 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fragments from cluster munitions

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

South Sudanese return back home from Sudan

South Sudanese return back home from Sudan

Migration8 hours ago02:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman breaking a stone with a hammer

India: Lung disease turns Budhpura into 'village of widows'

India: Lung disease turns Budhpura into 'village of widows'

Society7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A stone fragment showing Hebraic script.

What the Munich synagogue destroyed by the Nazis symbolized

What the Munich synagogue destroyed by the Nazis symbolized

Culture12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alhoussein Camara is seen here on a photograph smiling and wearing a toy crown

French police in spotlight after multiple shooting deaths

French police in spotlight after multiple shooting deaths

Society8 hours ago03:16 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

PoliticsJuly 6, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

BusinessJuly 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage