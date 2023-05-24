US: DeSantis enters 2024 presidential race, taking on Trump

The governor of Florida has filed paperwork to enter the 2024 US presidential race, seeking to beat Donald Trump to become the Republican candidate. He will later announce his bid during a Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday officially entered the 2024 US presidential race, filing out paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

The move comes ahead of a planned announcement via Twitter Spaces with the social media platform's CEO Elon Musk.

DeSantis will face off against former President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP in the hopes of being the Republican Party candidate during next year's race for the White House.

Younger alternative to Trump

DeSantis has managed to generate a following among Republican voters and is positioning himself as a younger and more electable version of the former president.

The Florida politician was an ally during Trump's four-years as president. Trump even endorsed him during the now 44-year-old's first campaign for governor.

DeSantis attended Harvard Law School and received a commission as an officer in the US Navy. After graduating he joined the Judge

Advocate General Corps as an attorney and was assigned to the military prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

There he oversaw the treatment of detainees and would later deploy to Iraq to advise a team of Navy SEALs in 2007.

