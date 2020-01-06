US denies Iran's Zarif visa for UN Security Council meeting: reports

The United States has denied Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif a visa to attend a scheduled UN Security Council meeting later this week, according to US media reports.

The Iranian mission to the UN, however, said it had yet to receive information concerning Zarif's visa, which he requested weeks ago.

"We have seen the media reports, but we have not received any official communication from either the US or the UN regard Foreign Minister Zarif's visa," the Iranian mission told Reuters news agency.

'Criminal act'

The UN Security Council meeting, scheduled for Thursday, would be Zarif's first chance to address the international community after last Friday's killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack.

Iran's UN envoy Majid Takht Ravanchi has urged the Security Council to condemn the attack and take steps to curb such unilateral actions by the US.

Soleimani's killing was "an obvious example of state terrorism and, as a criminal act, constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including, in particular … the Charter of the United Nations," he said.

Calls for calm

The news of Zarif's visa dismissal came shortly after the Pentagon distanced itself on Monday from US President Donald Trump's assertion that American forces would target Iranian cultural sites, despite international restrictions.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the US would "follow the laws of armed conflict" if there were any military engagement with Iran. Observers widely believe that the US and Iran are on the precipice of military confrontation following the killing of Soleimani. Iranian officials have vowed retaliation, although it is unclear what that might look like. Responding to Trump on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Twitter: "Never threaten the Iranian nation."

Rouhani also referred to the 1988 shooting down of an Iranian airline by a US warship, in which 290 were killed.

European countries, including Germany, have called for de-escalation. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged "all parties to exercise utmost restraint and responsibility."

Soleimani's body is due to be buried in his hometown of Kerman on Tuesday.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Coffin passed through the crowd The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani was passed among the crowd in Tehran, allowing them a chance to touch the sarcophagus. The remains of the general, killed by US airstrikes in Baghdad, were flown back to Tehran on Monday. Crowds chanted "Death to America!" and "Revenge! Revenge!"

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Ayatollah weeps Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burst into tears while he led a prayer over the coffin of the general. Khameini called for "severe revenge" on the US. Soleimani's replacement as Quds leader, Esmail Qaani, right, also showed emotion on the same day as he called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from Iran.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Biggest funeral since 1989 While Iranian state TV placed the number of mourners at over one million, outside estimates believe that the number was actually less. Nevertheless, this is largest funeral Iran has seen since that of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures A popular leader Soleimani was a popular military leader whose death has been met by open grief by many within the Iranian military. An unnamed Quds general lay and wept over his coffin. Soleimani spearheaded military operations in the area.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, spoke during the funeral procession, calling for the US to remove all troops from Iran. She said a "dark day" was to come for the US. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures 'We're all Soleimani' Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, even those who did not consider themselves devoted followers of Iran's clerical rulers. Soleimani's death has united Iranian people across the religious and political spectrum.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures A military 'hero' Crowds with Iranian flags gather in front of a large image of Soleimani being awarded the Order of Zolfaghar, the highest military honor in Iran. Soleimani has been heralded as a military "hero." Streets were brought to a standstill because of the number of mourners. Author: Elliot Douglas



