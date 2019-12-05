US Democrats to announce two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

US Democrats on Tuesday were expected to unveil two charges, known as articles of impeachment, against US President Donald Trump, US media reported.

Democrats will reportedly draft articles of impeachment on abuse of power and on obstruction of Congress, setting the stage for a possible vote next week on impeachment.

At a hearing on Monday, four months after a whistleblower sparked an investigation into Trump and alleged political pressure on Ukraine, Democrats said there was abundant evidence he had committed bribery, abused his power and obstructed the investigation.

"President Trump's persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country to help him cheat to win an election is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security," said Daniel Goldman, counsel for the Democrats.

Republicans dismissed the move as another attempt to politically undermine the president ahead of next year's elections.

Read more: Donald Trump impeachment inquiry has Ukraine, Zelenskiy in a bind

Watch video 00:50 Pelosi asks House to draft Trump impeachment articles

Top Republican Doug Collins countered that the effort was simply "a good PR move" for Democrats ahead of next year's presidential elections. "It's all political," Collins said. "Where's the impeachable offense? Why are we here?"

The nine-hour, combative hearing on Monday allowed Democrats to consolidate their arguments and evidence against Trump, and came as the Department of Justice released a report that found no bias in the investigations against Trump's aides. The report effectively undermined Trump's argument that the DoJ investigations were politically motivated.

The impeachment proceedings hinge on allegations that Trump abused his power as president by pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

aw/ng (AP, Reuters, AFP)