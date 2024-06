06/28/2024 June 28, 2024

It was billed as the pivotal moment of Joe Biden's campaign, a chance to reshape the race for the White House. But last night's televised debate against former president Donald Trump didn't go as planned. While Trump, as expected, packed the 90 minute face-off with insults and falsehoods, Joe Biden delivered a stumbling, low energy performance. Democrats are now scrambling to limit the damage.