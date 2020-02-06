US Democrats: Buttigieg narrowly defeats Sanders in Iowa after voting chaos

US Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg narrowly beat front-runner Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses, according to results announced on Thursday night.

Both candidates won at least 11 national delegates — enough to have the most delegates at the party's national congress — according to the Associated Press. However, with 100% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg was narrowly ahead in the vote at 26.2% compared to Sanders' 26.1%.

They are followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren at 18%. Former Vice President Joe Biden, considered the establishment favorite, unexpectedly placed fourth with 15.8%, followed by another moderate, Amy Klobuchar at 12.3%.

The race now moves to New Hampshire where the next set of caucuses are held.

Technical problems hold up results

The voting process was marred by technical glitches and problems. Earlier, the head of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Tom Perez called for an immediate "recanvass."

"Enough is enough," he wrote on Twitter, adding that the review would help "assure public confidence in the results."

The 78-year-old Sanders and the 38-year-old Buttigieg represent conflicting views within the Democrat Party, with the older politician a self-described Democratic Socialist and Buttigieg, an openly gay military veteran, presenting a more center-of-the-road image.

What are caucuses?

The idiosyncratic caucus system is different from the primaries most states operate to determine preferred presidential candidates.

Essentially, they are hours-long meetings in which the various merits of candidates are debated and voted upon in archaic ways.

Each precinct in the state of Iowa holds its own caucus for party members. The Republican party also held caucuses at the same time.

