US Democratic debate rivals slug it out over health care

Democratic Party candidates vying to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election thrashed out their differences. Front-runner Joe Biden came out fighting amid criticism his policies were too moderate.
Leading contenders to be the next US Democratic presidential nominee clashed on Thursday, in a debate that saw former Vice President Joe Biden in a combative mood.
Ten hopefuls took to the stage in Houston, a tightened lineup from previous debates in June and July which featured 20 hopefuls over two nights. However, the three older contenders — who are also the favorites — provided the initial focus with a fierce debate on health care.
The more politically cautious Biden — the early frontrunner in the race — hit out at the two most prominent progressives, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders over their "Medicare for all” plan to extend government-funded health care to all Americans.
Sanders had claimed that as Obama's vice president Biden bore responsibility for millions of Americans going bankrupt under the Obamacare system.
Biden hit back by dismissing universal health care as a pipe dream with costs that had not been properly estimated. He defended his own plan, which builds on Obamacare.
"I lay out how I can pay for it, how I can get it done, and why it's better," said Biden.
Sanders, who advocates a shift away from private health insurance to a universal system, assured voters: "We will finally make sure that every American has health care as a human right, not a privilege."
Warren, an ascendant in the race, said a universal health care policy would be funded by those who could most afford it.
"Those at the very top, the richest individuals and the biggest corporations, are going to pay more. And middle-class families are going to pay less," Warren said.
Staking their claim
With the main three contenders in their seventies, it was up to the younger contenders stand out to stay relevant.
Obama-era Housing Secretary Julian Castro launched his own attacks on Biden, arguing that it was time for new solutions.
"Our problems didn't start with Donald Trump," Castro said in his opening statement. "We won't solve them by embracing old ideas."
However, those hoping to emerge from the pack saved their harshest criticism for Trump.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker denounced the president as a racist. Former Texas Representative Beto O'Rourke called him a white supremacist. Meanwhile, California Senator Kamala Harris claimed that Trump's social media messages had provided "the ammunition" for recent mass shootings.
Several more candidates are set to join a further debate next month, which will be spread over two nights.
rc/sms (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Republican former governor Mark Sanford once described Trumpism as "a cancerous growth" and is now seeking to challenge the president's reelection bid. Sanford said the Republican Party had "lost its way." (08.09.2019)
The US president told Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from. Three of the women he targeted were born and raised in the United States. (15.07.2019)
Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama from 2008 to 2016. The veteran politician joins a crowded field of candidates vying to win the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020. (25.04.2019)
The Obama-era vice president has rejected claims that he commended pro-segregation lawmakers from the civil rights era. One candidate said it was "hurtful" to hear him talk about racist lawmakers in that way. (28.06.2019)
Donald Trump is considering action to prevent mass shootings after a total of 29 people were killed in attacks in Texas and Ohio. Democratic candidates say the president encouraged the gunman in El Paso, Texas. (05.08.2019)
US Senator Bernie Sanders has said he will run for president again in the 2020 election. Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist, has a large following, particularly among the young. (19.02.2019)