 US delays tariffs on key Chinese goods, prompting market surge | News | DW | 13.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US delays tariffs on key Chinese goods, prompting market surge

The US has announced a delay imposing tariffs on certain Chinese products that had been earmarked for the measure from next month. China has said the tariffs were "not a constructive way" to resolve the trade conflict.

Flags of China and USA (Reuters/A. Song)

The United States said on Tuesday that it is delaying tariffs on some Chinese-made goods — including cellphones, laptops, shoes and clothing — that had been targeted for the measure from next month as part of a spiraling trade war.

Other Chinese items will be removed from the list of goods which will be hit with a 10% tariff from September 1.

The Office of the US Trade Representative said it would go ahead with tariffs on about $300 billion (€268 billion) of other Chinese goods imported to the US in a dispute over Beijing's aggressive trade policies.

News of the delayed tariffs triggered a rally on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones surge 2%.

Read more: Opinion: China, US digging in for long battle

Watch video 01:35

Trump to put tariffs on $300bn of Chinese imports

Trade talks in doubt

The next round of talks between China and the US had been planned for next month in Washington, but deterioration in relations has cast doubt on whether the meeting will take place.

US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of continuing to renege on its commitment to buy US agricultural goods.

"As usual, China said they were going to be buying 'big' from our great American Farmers. So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this will be different!" Trump posted on Twitter on Tuesday. 

Solemn protest

Meanwhile Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The Chinese side said it made "solemn representation" on the tariffs.

"Both sides agree to talk again on the phone within two weeks," the statement read.

kw/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Opinion: China, US digging in for long battle

What's in a name? Clearly a great deal in the high-stake trade war between the US and China, which has escalated after US President Donald Trump named China a currency manipulator, says DW's Clifford Coonan. (06.08.2019)  

Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, starting in September. China has said the tariffs are "not a constructive way" to resolve the trade conflict. (01.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Chinese commerce ministry statement

Chinese commerce ministry statement

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump to put tariffs on $300bn of Chinese imports  

Related content

Deutschland Symbolbild Auto-Export

US-China trade war — The unlikely European winners 13.08.2019

The imminent US tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to throw up some unexpected winners in Europe, a study shows. The gains for the European countries are only likely to increase if China's choses to retaliate.

China Yuan Banknoten

China's yuan slips to 11-year low amid trade war 05.08.2019

China's yuan has slumped to an 11-year low, prompting US President Donald Trump to accuse Beijing of "currency manipulation." The dive has also shaken other currencies in the region.

USA Los Angeles Hafen

Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China 01.08.2019

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, starting in September. China has said the tariffs are "not a constructive way" to resolve the trade conflict.

Advertisement