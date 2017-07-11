US defense chief reaffirms commitment to Middle East allies

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has told Middle Eastern allies that the Biden administration was committed to matters of security in the region.

Speaking at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, a platform for governments and experts to debate pressing regional issues, Austin said: "Let's be clear: America's commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and sure."

The comments were made as the US shifts its focus to the Indo-Pacific, as it seeks to counter China.

US firm on Iran's nuclear ambitions

Washington is looking to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, which was abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. While talks involving Iran are scheduled for the end of November, the Pentagon chief said the US will not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

"The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue," Austin said. "But if Iran isn't willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all of the options necessary to keep the United States secure."

Austin said Iran's recent actions were not "encouraging" considering Tehran had expanded its nuclear program.

Nuclear deal talks scheduled for November 29

Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful. However there has been concern that Tehran has enough weapons-grade uranium to produce a nuclear warhead.

In September, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran was "seriously undermining" efforts to monitor the country's uranium enrichment program.

The UN agency told members that its ability to properly assess Tehran's activities was deteriorating and that the situation would continue "unless the situation is immediately rectified by Iran."

Last week, Iran said that it had invited the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, to Tehran, ahead of the restarting of talks in Vienna about the 2015 nuclear deal.

