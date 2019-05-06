US defense chief condemns China's action in Indo-Pacific

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Saturday warned China against threatening its neighbors' sovereignty and called its actions in the Indo-Pacific region "a toolkit of coercion."

"China can and should have a cooperative relationship with the rest of the region ... But behavior that erodes other nations' sovereignty and sows distrust of China's intentions must end," he said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"Until it does, we stand against a myopic, narrow, and parochial vision of the future, and we stand for the free and open order that has benefited us all, including China."

The Shangri-La Dialogue, a security summit that brings together top defense representatives from around the world, ends Friday.

The comments come amid heightened tension between the US and China over the two countries' trade war, the US decision to impose sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei, and the US' approval of a weapons sale to Taiwan, the self-ruled island that the Communist mainland claims as its own territory.

Read more: Can China rival the US Navy in the Pacific?

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Pride of the Chinese armada The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies 'Black holes' for Vietnam In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Flagship of the Philippines The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Warships from European shipyards Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Singapore's stealth ships Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies The long arm of the US Navy The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)



'No one country can dominate'

Earlier in his speech, Shanahan referred to unspecified countries that had been "deploying advanced weapons systems to militarize disputed areas," "engaging in predatory economics and debt sovereignty deals" and "promoting state sponsored theft of other nations' civilian technology."

"No one country can, or should, dominate the Asia Pacific," Shanahan said without specifically naming China.

The acting defense secretary made clear who his target was with pointed references to Beijing's campaign to put advanced weapons systems on disputed islands in the region.

"Perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the vital interests of states across this region comes from actors who seek to undermine, rather than uphold, the rules-based international order," he said.

He appeared to reference artificial islands built by China in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway claimed almost wholly by Beijing.

Read more: Did China commit 'crimes against humanity' in the South China Sea?

US won't ignore China's behavior

In response to a question, Shanahan said the US was "not going to ignore Chinese behavior and I think in the past people have kind of tiptoed around that."

He also said it was in Beijing's interests to have a constructive relationship with the United States.

Chinese Minister for National Defense General Wei Fenghe is scheduled to speak at the summit about China and international security cooperation on Sunday.

It will be the first time a senior Chinese defense official has addressed the gathering in almost a decade.

law/amp (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.