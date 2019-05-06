 US defense chief condemns China′s action in Indo-Pacific | News | DW | 01.06.2019

News

US defense chief condemns China's action in Indo-Pacific

The head of the US Defense Department criticized China's behavior in the Indo-Pacific, saying it erodes other countries' sovereignty. Patrick Shanahan said the US would not ignore China's actions in the region.

Singapur Patrick Shanahan beim Asia Security Meeting (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Y. T. Lim)

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Saturday warned China against threatening its neighbors' sovereignty and called its actions in the Indo-Pacific region "a toolkit of coercion."

"China can and should have a cooperative relationship with the rest of the region ... But behavior that erodes other nations' sovereignty and sows distrust of China's intentions must end," he said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"Until it does, we stand against a myopic, narrow, and parochial vision of the future, and we stand for the free and open order that has benefited us all, including China."

The Shangri-La Dialogue, a security summit that brings together top defense representatives from around the world, ends Friday. 

The comments come amid heightened tension between the US and China over the two countries' trade war, the US decision to impose sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei, and the US' approval of a weapons sale to Taiwan, the self-ruled island that the Communist mainland claims as its own territory.

Read more: Can China rival the US Navy in the Pacific?

  • China's Liaoning aircraft carrier (imago/Xinhua)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Pride of the Chinese armada

    The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

  • Vietnamese submarine at the port of Cam Ranh Bay 03.01.2014 (Vietnam News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    'Black holes' for Vietnam

    In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

  • BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Favila)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Flagship of the Philippines

    The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

  • Indonesien KRI Sultan Hasanuddin 366 plane (picture alliance/dpa/A. Ibrahim)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Warships from European shipyards

    Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

  • RSS Formidable (Imago/China Foto Press)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Singapore's stealth ships

    Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

  • US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (AP)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    The long arm of the US Navy

    The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan.

    Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)


'No one country can dominate'

Earlier in his speech, Shanahan referred to unspecified countries that had been "deploying advanced weapons systems to militarize disputed areas," "engaging in predatory economics and debt sovereignty deals" and "promoting state sponsored theft of other nations' civilian technology."

"No one country can, or should, dominate the Asia Pacific," Shanahan said without specifically naming China. 

The acting defense secretary made clear who his target was with pointed references to Beijing's campaign to put advanced weapons systems on disputed islands in the region.

"Perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the vital interests of states across this region comes from actors who seek to undermine, rather than uphold, the rules-based international order," he said.

He appeared to reference artificial islands built by China in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway claimed almost wholly by Beijing.

Read more: Did China commit 'crimes against humanity' in the South China Sea?

US won't ignore China's behavior

In response to a question, Shanahan said the US was "not going to ignore Chinese behavior and I think in the past people have kind of tiptoed around that."

He also said it was in Beijing's interests to have a constructive relationship with the United States.

Chinese Minister for National Defense General Wei Fenghe is scheduled to speak at the summit about China and international security cooperation on Sunday.

It will be the first time a senior Chinese defense official has addressed the gathering in almost a decade.  

law/amp (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Can China rival the US Navy in the Pacific?

Beijing has been making big steps recently toward solidifying a sphere of influence in the Asia-Pacific. Defending these interests will require a buildup of Chinese naval power that could heighten conflict with the US. (21.11.2018)  

China warns US after warships sail in disputed South China Sea

China told two US warships to turn back after they sailed near disputed islands without permission. The busy waterway is the latest flashpoint as relations between the world's biggest economies continue to strain. (06.05.2019)  

Did China commit 'crimes against humanity' in the South China Sea?

Former Philippine ministers say China's artificial islands in the South China Sea have destroyed the environment and decimated coastal communities. They have filed a formal complaint with an international tribunal. (25.03.2019)  

South China Sea countries are building larger navies

Countries surrounding the South China Sea have been pumping more resources into their navies. China spends more than other regional nations combined, but smaller navies are still acquiring effective fleets. (27.07.2017)  

