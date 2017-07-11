US decries harassment of foreign journalists in China

The United States is "deeply concerned with the increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation of US and other foreign journalists" covering recent floods in China, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said late Thursday.

"The PRC government claims to welcome foreign media and support their work, but its actions tell a different story," he added.

The statement came hours after China accused the BBC of broadcasting "fake news" about last week's deadly flooding in Henan.

Earlier on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the BBC a "Fake News Broadcasting Company" that has "attacked and smeared China, seriously deviating from journalistic standards."

China urged not to cut press access to 2022 Olympics

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China had said on Tuesday that journalists from several media organizations reporting on the floods were harassed online and by local residents, with staff from the BBC and the Los Angeles Times receiving death threats.

Price urged China not to cut press access to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

"We call on the PRC to act as a responsible nation hoping to welcome foreign media and the world for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games," he said.

