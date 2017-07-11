US debate commission adopts new rule to stop interruptions

The US presidential debate commission adopted a new rule on Monday, three days before the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat rival Joe Biden. The new rule should allow each to complete their two-minute opening answers uninterrupted, by temporarily muting their opponent's microphone.

Microphones will not be muted during the open discussion segments, but any interruptions by either candidate will count towards their time.

“We realize, after discussions with both campaigns, that neither campaign may be totally satisfied with the measures announced today. One may think they go too far, and one may think they do not go far enough. We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held,” the non-partisan commission said in a statement.

Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, confirmed that Trump would attend the final debate despite the changes. He said that Trump "is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate."

Hopeful for a more 'orderly' debate

The announcement comes three weeks after the chaotic first debate between the Republican and Democrat contenders which was marred by constant interruptions, mainly from Trump. Biden responded to Trump's interruptions with insults.

The commission committed to ensuring "a more orderly discussion" for the next debates.

Trump subsequently refused to show up to the second debate after the debate commission changed the format to a virtual debate following the president's coronavirus diagnosis.

The debate is divided into six segments and lasts a total of 90 minutes. Each segment begins with a question to which the candidates may now each respond for two minutes without interruption.

