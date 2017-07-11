US: Death Valley records highest temperature in over a century

Temperature readings in Furnace Creek, California — part of the Death Valley National Park — on Monday reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 degrees Celsius), according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS said it recorded the temperature at 3:41 p.m. local time (22:41 UTC) on Sunday. The serviced emphasized that the reading was preliminary.

"If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley," the NWS office in Las Vegas, Nevada said in a statement.

"As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review."

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a United Nations agency that presides over global policy on weather, climate and water, also said it would verify the temperature readings, which would be the hottest recorded temperature in the world since 1931.

The highest ever recorded temperature in Death Valley is 134 degrees Fahrenheit, which is still the hottest ever reading taken on the planet, according to the WMO. It was recorded at Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

Watch video 02:54 Share Russian Arctic heat record Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3h4lO Global warming: Electric fans sell out in Arctic town

dv/dj (AFP, Reuters)