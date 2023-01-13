  1. Skip to content
A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather in Selma, Alabama
The strong tornado winds blew off rooftops and left several trees uprooted in the Alabama state.Image: Butch Dill/AP/picture alliance
CatastropheUnited States of America

US: Deadly tornadoes sweep through southern states

37 minutes ago

The tornado left about 40,000 people in Alabama and about 86,000 people in Georgia without power. Several people were killed and dozens of homes severely damaged.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M6lI

 At least seven people were killed in central Alabama and in Georgia on Thursday after a massive storm system barreled through the southern US region, spawning several destructive tornadoes.

Local authorities expect to get a better picture of the scope of the damage on Friday as the weather clears.

What we know so far?

Six of the deaths occurred in Alabama's Autauga County said Ernie Baggett, the county's emergency management director. Autauga County lies 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma.

Confirming the toll to the Associated Press, he said that the storm damaged or destroyed some 50 homes in the county and injured 12 people severely who had to be hospitalized.

"I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My prayers are with their loved ones and  communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it," Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Twitter.

The strong winds blew off rooftops and left several trees uprooted. At least four people were killed by the flying debris, Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber said.

He said that rescue operations are being carried out for people who may be trapped under wind-toppled trees.

In Georgia, a passenger was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle, Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue told the Associated Press.

Emergency declared

On Thursday, Ivey declared an emergency for the counties hit hardest by the storm in Alabama

According to PowerOutage.us, which tracks power outages across the country, the storm left about 40,000 people in Alabama and about 86,000 people in Georgia without power.

Across the country, 33 reports from the National Weather Service cited tornadoes on Thursday. Tornado warnings are still in effect in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

mf/rs (AP, Reuters)

An nighttime view of the massive iron ore mine in Kiruna, Sweden. Archive image.

Sweden discovers Europe's largest known rare earths deposit

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
