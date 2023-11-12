US: Deadly tornadoes in Tennessee kill at least 6 people

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaUS: Deadly tornadoes in Tennessee kill at least 6 peopleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaAditya Sharma12/11/2023December 11, 2023Devastating storms have slammed the US state of Tennessee, killing at least six people and leaving dozens more injured. Authorities have been working to clean up the damage and restore power to tens of thousands of residents.https://p.dw.com/p/4a0G0Advertisement