US: Deadly shooting at Black Lives Matter protest in Louisville, Kentucky

One person has died and another person was injured on Saturday night during a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in the US state of Kentucky.

Social media video appeared to show one man shooting into the park as people ran for cover, before showing at least one person bleeding heavily on the ground.

Police said they were called to the rally at the Jefferson Square Park in the center of Louisville — Kentucky's largest city — at about 9.00 p.m. (0100 GMT/UTC).

"Calls then came in that Sheriff's Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene," the department said on Twitter.

Shortly afterwards another person was shot nearby. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Protesters have gathered for weeks at the square over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician who was fatally shot by drug investigators during a no-knock raid on her home.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he was "deeply saddened by the violence."

"It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene," Fischer said in a tweet.

Saturday's shooting is at least the second such incident during nearly a month of protests in Louisville over Taylor's death. On May 28, seven people were wounded when gunfire erupted near City Hall.

aw/stb (AFP, Reuters, AP)