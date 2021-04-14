US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase makes stock market debut

It's one of the hottest IPOs of the year. Driven by the cryptocurrency bull market, Coinbase comes to Wall Street this week. It's the first cryptoexchange on the floor, and many industry hopes are pinned on the US's biggest digital currency trading platform.

The 9-year-old platform is well-positioned to succeed as it gained more than 13 million new customers in the first quarter of 2021. It posted revenues of $1.8 billion (€1.5 billion) in that time, nine times more than the same period last year. It has been boosted by the ongoing Bitcoin boom, the price of which has doubled to around $60,000 since January.

With a possible $100 billion valuation, Coinbase may end up being the most successful IPO of the year. It has more than 56 million users in more than 100 countries and after Binance and Huobi Global, two Chinese crypto exchanges, the marketplace is the third-largest in the world.

Stepping stone towards acceptance

The listing should be a milestone on the way to wider acceptance of cryptocurrencies, says Charles Hwang, a cryptoexpert and blockchain professor at New York's Baruch College. So far, the sector has struggled to gain the trust of mainstream investors, regulators and the general public. "Many people still argue that this space has no intrinsic value," said Hwang. "This IPO might demonstrate to the markets that crypto is here to stay."

Coinbase had already applied for a so-called direct placement with the SEC, the American stock exchange regulator, in January. In contrast to a classic IPO, the securities are listed on the stock exchange without a prior pricing process. Such a process is much cheaper for Coinbase, as it does not have to use the services of investment banks. However, no new shares are thrown onto the market, only those from existing investors.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Good time to start a currency Introduced in 2009, Bitcoin was the world's first decentralized digital currency. It quickly gained traction amid lingering uncertainty in the wake of financial crisis. Designed to be as rare as gold, Bitcoin was created to have a maximum of 21 million "coins." Initially worth just a fraction of a cent, by February 2011 the currency had gained parity with the US dollar, then it really took off.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed An anonymous founder The name Satoshi Nakamoto is synonymous with Bitcoin. It is said to be the alias for an unknown IT whizz who invented the cryptocurrency. But despite claiming to be a 30-something Japanese national, it is generally thought that several computer science experts created the technology behind the digital coin. One rumor even suggested that Tesla chief Elon Musk is the real Satoshi, which he denied.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed So no coins then? Instead of being printed like dollars and euros, each Bitcoin is created on a global network of computers and verified by the system rather than a bank. There are no transaction fees. The smallest amount you can buy is a "Satoshi" or one-hundred-millionth of a Bitcoin. Purchases can be made anonymously and even at digital currency ATMs. When you buy Bitcoin, it is often stored in a digital wallet.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Complex puzzles To ensure that not too much Bitcoin comes into circulation, a process called mining was created where blocks of transactions could only be processed once a difficult math problem was solved by geeks. The puzzles are becoming so complex that bigger and bigger computers are being utilized to decipher them. That's led to concerns about the amount of electricity used to handle Bitcoin transactions.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Are Bitcoin fortunes legit? Due to its anonymous nature, Bitcoin's success is likely being fueled by organized crime, including money laundering and the purchase of illegal goods. The currency is also being targeted by cybercriminals. A recent hack blamed on North Korea forced a South Korean digital currency exchange into bankruptcy. Reports suggest the "Islamic State" armed group used Bitcoin to receive funds to buy arms.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Bitcoin leads, others follow Bitcoin is the largest of all the cryptocurrencies and its incredible rise has spawned many imitators. Other large digital cash creators include Ethereum, Zcash, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Litecoin. As of November 2017, their number had swelled to 1,324. Hundreds of others have attempted and failed to launch their own digital coins. The market is now coming under increasing scrutiny by regulators.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Watch it skyrocket 2017 was a stratospheric year for Bitcoin. Worth close to $1,000 in January, some twelve months later it had scaled to an all-time high of $19,784. Despite much skepticism, the currency started to see serious interest from institutional investors. Two exchanges began Bitcoin futures trading, allowing speculators to punt on the incredible volatility in the value of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Warnings abound From central banks to respected investors, almost the entire financial establishment warned of a massive Bitcoin bubble, which they said can only end in disaster for holders of the digital currency. Among them was Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz who said Bitcoin "ought to be outlawed." Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase labeled those who buy the currency "stupid."

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed The shape of things to come? Just before Christmas 2017, Bitcoin saw a dramatic rally, topping out at nearly $20,000 before losing a third of its value in just five days. More intense volatility followed early in the New Year, only to be reversed when it plummeted by almost half. Are we in for an even bigger rollercoaster ride if Wall Street adopts Bitcoin? Author: Nik Martin



The IPO might convince those who have so far held off on the subject of cryptocurrencies to invest. Investors who participate in Coinbase can ultimately benefit indirectly from the rise of cryptocurrencies. "If they're more comfortable investing in stocks and putting their money behind a company with cash flow, a board of directors and the whole traditional infrastructure, they'll appreciate the opportunity to invest in Coinbase stocks," Chris McAlary, head of CoinCloud, a provider of ATMs for cryptocurrencies, told the online magazine NerdWallet. That way, investors could avoid the price fluctuations so common in the industry.

Just a few days ago, the sector set a new record. At Easter, the market capitalization of digital currencies surpassed the $2 trillion mark for the first time. The rise was fueled by the increasing acceptance of banks and companies. In addition to the payment service provider PayPal, credit card companies such as Visa or car manufacturers such as Tesla now also allow payment with digital currencies.

Global appeal

Although Coinbase is headquartered in San Francisco, it is also a contact point for cryptofans in Europe. Users can buy around 50 different digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, for fiat money such as dollars or euros, as well as trade with one another. The selection of currencies, of which there are now more than 4,000 worldwide, is comparatively small in order to keep operations simple.

After trading, the digital currencies are stored in a so-called wallet, i.e. a digital purse. Theoretically, this can then be used to pay. Coinbase, in turn, earns money from the model like a classic broker on the capital market. After each transaction, the company receives a corresponding fee.

Coinbase generates 96% of its income through such trading fees. It picks up around 3% per transaction from investors. "Coinbase currently has much higher margins than existing exchanges," says Hwang. "However, that is expected to decrease over time as we witness more competition."

Coinbase founder Brian Armstrong was a billionaire even before the IPO

Despite the risks, here come the good times

However, experts warn investors against comparing trading in cryptocurrencies with traditional investments. In addition to significantly higher fluctuation ranges, investors are threatened by not insignificant cyberrisks. Hacked accounts, for which exchanges like Coinbase do not feel responsible, are common. Laws that oblige classic brokers and banks to take strict security measures to protect their customers often do not apply to cryptoexchanges.

However, the industry does not have to fear more regulation, Hwang believes. The risk of money laundering appears to be lower than previously feared, according to studies. In addition, Gary Gensler, soon-to-be head of the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a strong advocate of the cryptoscene.

Coinbase has faced more standard criticisms over things such as its customer service. It recently hired 2,000 new customer support employees to improve them. It was also recently fined $6.5 million by the US derivatives regulator CFTC for inaccurate reports on transactions in digital assets between 2015 and 2018.

Problems like these are only likely to be stumbling blocks for Coinbase on the way to massive growth. The cryptomarketplace is already worth more than the time-honored New York Stock Exchange. Hwang compares its current status to that of the internet decades ago. "Leveraging the internet analogy, nobody in the early 1990s could have predicted the positive disruption the internet would have on our lives," he says.

