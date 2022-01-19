US: COVID-19 with diabetes

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Over a million people in the US have died from COVID-19. Forty percent of them were diabetics.
Pakistan is in the midst of a growing diabetes crisis, a recent report has revealed. Over 33 million adults in the South Asian nation are living with diabetes and the numbers continue to rise.
Vegans can often be judged harshly and asked critical questions about their diet — even more so if they decide to raise their children vegan. But is it actually harmful or irresponsible?
A French woman of Vietnamese origin took multinational companies to court over the production and supply of the highly toxic defoliant used in the Vietnam War by the US.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not hit Africa as badly as experts initially feared. A lack of reliable data makes it difficult to say why, but several theories have been put forth.
