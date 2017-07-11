US court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A US federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Texas could resume its near-ban on abortions.

It comes just two days after a federal judge had blocked the state from implementing the controversial Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which bans terminations after 6 weeks.

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, an intermediate appeals court, said a lower court judge should not have issued an injunction that halted enforcement of the law.

On October 6, US District Judge Robert Pitman had issued an order suspending the law. An appointee of former US President Barack Obama, Pitman said the law was an "offensive deprivation" of the constitutional right to an abortion.

Pitman's order came in response to a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration. The lawsuit warned that other states controlled by Republican-controlled states could rush to adopt similar measures.

A number of clinics took the opportunity to once again conduct abortions on Thursday.

What is the Texas abortion law?

The Republican-backed law, which went into effect on September 1, is the toughest legislation of its kind in the United States.

It prohibits women from obtaining an abortion as soon as an embryo's heartbeat is detectable. This is usually after six weeks of pregnancy, at which point many women are unaware they are pregnant.

The law does not make exceptions in the cases of incest or rape.

A unique aspect of the Texas law is that it allows ordinary citizens to enforce the ban by empowering them to sue a person who has assisted in an abortion.

more to come...

rm/rt (AP, Reuters)