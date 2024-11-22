US court rules Trump can seek dismissal of hush money case

A US judge has given President-elect Donald Trump until early December to file a motion to dismiss the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

A New York judge on Friday gave Donald Trump permission to seek dismissal of hishush money criminal case, in which he was found guilty earlier this year.

The 78-year-old Trump was due to be sentenced on November 26, less than a month after his victory in the US presidential election.

The sentencing was delayed and the judge gave Trump until December 2 to file his motion to dismiss. Prosecutors were given until a week after that to respond.

What is the Stormy Daniels hush money case?

Trump was convicted in May on all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The $130,000 paid by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was meant to prevent Daniels from disclosing an alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier, which he denies.

.

Trump reelection poses challenge to European unity To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The conviction made Trump the first sitting or former US president to be found guilty of criminal charges.

Big win for Trump

Trump has been fighting against any effort to sentence him before his return to the White House in January.

Lawyers for the Republican have argued that the case should be dismissed because having it loom over him while he is president would cause "unconstitutional impediments" to his

ability to govern.

Prosecutors said they're open to putting the case on hold, perhaps as long as he's in office, but they don't want it to be dismissed altogether.

By getting a judge's permission to have the conviction thrown out, Trump could now have several further hearings delayed once he is sworn in.

Trump has repeatedly derided the case as a witch hunt, saying it "should be rightfully terminated."

Alongside the hush money case, Trump faces two other federal legal cases.

One of them relates to his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the other is connected to classified documents he allegedly mishandled after leaving office.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.