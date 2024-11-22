US court rules Trump can seek dismissal of hush money case

A US judge has given President-elect Donald Trump until early December to file a motion to dismiss the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

A New York judge on Friday gave Donald Trump permission to seek dismissal of his hush money criminal case, in which he was found guilty earlier this year.

The 78-year-old Trump was due to be sentenced on November 26, less than a month after his victory in the US presidential election.

The judge gave Trump until December 2 to file his motion to dismiss and gave prosecutors until a week later to respond.

What is the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal?

Trump was convicted in May on all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were meant to prevent Daniels from disclosing an alleged affair with Trump.

Trump reelection poses challenge to European unity To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The conviction meant Trump became the first former US president to be found guilty of criminal charges.

Big win for Trump

Trump has been fighting against any effort to sentence him before his return to the White House in January.

By getting a judge's permission to have the conviction thrown out, Trump could now have several further hearings delayed once he is sworn in.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.