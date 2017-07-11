US court reinstates Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for companies

A US appeals court on Friday reinstated President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate for businesses.

The Bidenadministration's ruleof having workers at private companies either get vaccinated or get tested weekly for COVID from January 4 has sparkedimmense controversy in the US.

Biden's vaccine mandate

The mandatory COVID rules that apply to companies with at least 100 workers, first announced by Biden in September, prompted a lot of backlashes, especially from Republican-controlled states.

The rules were formulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in early November. The mandate covers more than 80 million American workers.

Most recently, the US Senate voted to overturn the vaccine mandate, with Republicans saying they faced immense pressure from businesses worried about firing employees who refused the jab.

What did the federal appeals court say?

The ruling by the 6th US Court of Appeals in Cincinnati overturned an injunction by a separate appeals courtthat blocked the Biden administration's COVID mandate from taking effect.

The appeal judges said the law "authorizes OSHA to act on its charge 'to assure safe and healthful working conditions for the nation’s work force and to preserve the nation’s human resources'" in their opinion report.

The Cincinnati-based court of appeals, dominated by Republican-appointed judges, voted 2-1 on the issue, which means two judges voted in favor of enforcing the mandate and one against it.

"Given OSHA's clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses, OSHA necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace,'' Judge Julia Smith Gibbons said in her majority opinion.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would ask the US Supreme Court to block the order.

"The Sixth Circuit's decision is extremely disappointing for Arkansans because it will force them to get the shot or lose their jobs,'' she said.

It is not clear whether the mandate goes into effect from January 4, as had been originally planned.

