US court reinstates Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for companies

A US appeals court on Friday reinstated US President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate for employees at larger companies.

The ruling by the 6th US Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule, which makes compulsory for workers to either get vaccinated or get tested for the virus weekly from January 4, from taking effect.

The new rule was first announced by Biden in September, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rolling out new guidelines at the beginning of November.

The vaccine mandate covers more than 80 million Americans.

More to follow...

rm/fb (AP, Reuters)