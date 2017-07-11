US court orders Michael Flynn case dropped

A US federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered that the case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn be dropped.

The ruling was handed down by the Washington DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a split decision, a three-judge panel decided to throw out the case against Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty over accusations he lied to the FBI during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation about his contact with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

jsi/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)