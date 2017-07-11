US court freezes Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for companies

A US federal appeals court on Saturday issued a stay on a decision by US President Joe Biden's administration requiring tens of millions of Americans to be either vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit cited "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule.

Saturday's ruling followed a backlash from conservative Republicans, who had vowed to overturn the rule.

What is Biden's COVID policy for workers?

On Thursday, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) set a January 4 deadline for Americans working at medium or large companies to be either vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

Businesses with at least 100 employees could be hit with a nearly $14,000 (€12,105) fine per violation.

The rule was expected to affect at least 84 million workers across the country.

In September, the government also ordered all federal workers and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a decision affecting around 2.5 million people.

The Biden administration is also being sued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump, over rules requiring employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

