 US court blocks asylum curbs at Mexico border | News | DW | 25.07.2019

News

US court blocks asylum curbs at Mexico border

A judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a law to bar the vast majority of asylum applications at the US-Mexican border. It's the latest legal defeat for a White House seeking to stem migration.

Central American migrants walk along the Mexican bank of the Rio Bravo that divides the cities of Eagle Pass, in Texas, US and Piedras Negras, in the state of Coahuila (Getty Images/AFP/J.C. Aguilar)

A California court issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday blocking new rules for asylum seekers, requiring them to first seek safe haven in any third country through which traveled on their way to the US-Mexico border.

The ruling by Judge Jon Tigar renders inconsequential a decision earlier in the day, by Washington-based judge Timothy Kelly.

Read more: Mexico says US-border crossings down by 30%

Federal judge Kelly, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump, had refused to grant a temporary restraining order against the law. However, the decision by Tigar, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, means that the law is blocked while lawsuits against it play out in court.

Risk of rights being denied

Administration officials say the measure would discourage migrants from leaving their home countries. They say this is necessary to bring down the numbers of people detained by border agents.

But Tigar said the legislation could mean that refugees are exposed to violence and abuse, and deny them their rights under international law.

  • A large wall goes into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Tijuana and San Diego's walled beach

    A large wall stretches into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana, two populous cities separated by the US-Mexico border. It is one of the most secure areas of the frontier and is part of the 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) of fencing that have been completed thus far.

  • Migrants take a peek into the US city of El Paso from the Mexican city of Juarez

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Politically divisive

    The fight over how to secure the border has divided Republicans, who support more fencing, and Democrats, who argue that using technology is more effective. Experts estimate it would cost $15-25 billion (€13-22 billion) to fully wall off the entire southern frontier.

  • A water drop, left by activists seeking to help keep migrants alive

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The dangerous desert stretch

    Large swaths of the border are covered in desert, desolate and uninhabited. Many migrants try to cross these areas, where they fall victim to disorientation, dehydration and where the risk of death is high. Activists often leave water (pictured) and other supplies to help migrants survive the dangerous trek.

  • A group of migrants crosses the Rio Grande with the help of smugglers from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The Rio Grande

    Roughly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) of the 1,933-mile border are covered by the snaking Rio Grande. Migrants regularly attempt to cross the river, either by swimming or on rafts. The calm appearance of the Rio Grande is deceitful, as it is a fast-moving river with dangerous currents.

  • Migrants sit near the border marking at the bridge connecting Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, Texas.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Crowded points of entry

    The US-Mexico border is considered the most transited frontier in the world. Most of the movement takes place at the various points of entry, where lawful back-and-forth traffic and asylum-seekers meet. The Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge (pictured) is one of 44 official points of entry and the last one before the border ends at the Gulf of Mexico.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


He agreed that immigration authorities were overwhelmed by the increase in migrants over the past year. However, he said: "short-cutting the law, or weakening the boundary between Congress and the Executive, are not the solutions to these problems."

Read more: 'Tough stuff': Mike Pence sees Donald Trump's US migrant camps

The law targets tens of thousands of Central Americans who cross Mexico each month to try to enter the US. Most would be ineligible under the legislation, because they passed through Mexico first. The policy would also apply to asylum seekers who regularly arrive at the southern border from Africa, Asia and South America.

Setbacks for White House

The policy included certain provisions under which migrants could apply, for instance, if an individual had been trafficked. Although the rules came into force last week, it was unclear if immigration authorities were actually enforcing them.

Watch video 02:18

Militias chase migrants in the US

Tigar's decision represents another setback for the administration in the courts. Federal courts stopped other plans from taking effect, such as a ban on asylum for anyone crossing the southern border illegally.

Trump had called the earlier decision, by Kelly, a "tremendous ruling."

Read more: Deal or no deal, US needs Mexicans

Trump's law restricting asylum-seekers is the latest measure ahead of the November 2020 election that could prove popular with his base. The president was elected to the White House after a 2016 campaign in which he promised to build a border walland to introduce a ban on immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries.

rc/se (AFP, AP, Reuters)

