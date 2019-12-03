US could increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU denials over Airbus subsidies

The US has said it may increase tariffs after the EU lost its case at the WTO. The US claimed that loans made by the EU to Airbus for the development of the A380 and other aircraft represented an unfair advantage.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday dismissed European Union suggestions that the bloc no longer subsidizes Airbus, the Europe-based multinational aerospace corporation.
As a responsive measure to the WTO's conclusion, the United States said it could impose tariffs on a broader range of European goods, as it seeks to assert its authority in the long lasting dispute between the world's two principle constructors of airplanes — Airbus and Boeing.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the financial help the EU affords the European plane-maker does serious damage to the US aerospace industry.
In October of this year, the US imposed a record $7.5 billion (€6.8 billion) in levies on annual EU imports as part of its case against Airbus. The US placed partial tariffs on most jets from Airbus, as well as products such as cheese, olives and whiskey.
In Monday's ruling, a three-person panel rejected EU claims that a recent decision by Airbus to stop producing the slow-selling A380 meant the airliner could no longer be seen as a threat to Boeing, the American multinational corporation whose competing 747 faces falling demand.
The European Commission, the EU's legislative branch, is considering appealing as they believe the WTO's findings contained serious legal errors.
History of the Airbus-Boeing dispute
The EU and the US have constantly claimed that each other's airplane manufacturer is unfairly subsidized.
It was the US that first filed a case with the WTO in 2006 claiming that Airbus, which is jointly owned by Germany, France, Spain and Britain's BAE Systems, had received $22 billion (€19.4 billion) in illegal subsidies. US officials estimated that the subsidies had resulted in an economic benefit of more than $200 billion.
The EU retaliated with a counter case, alleging that Boeing had received $23 billion in "trade-distorting" subsidies in the US mainly for its research and development projects.
jsi/aw (dpa, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US has threatened to impose tariffs of up 100% on French imports, including wine and cheese, as retaliation for France's digital tax. The tax is set to hit US giants such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook. (03.12.2019)
EU member states have accepted the list of commissioners put forward by the European Commission's president-elect. For the first time, the commission could have almost as many women as men as members. (10.09.2019)
More than a dozen Airbus employees have been fired over suspected internal spying on German army projects. According to media reports, the employees obtained secret files from the German army. (01.12.2019)
The spat is in focus with the WTO allowing the US to impose tariffs on billions of dollars worth of EU goods. DW takes a look at the nearly 15-year-old case that has seen the two allies duel over aircraft subsidies. (02.07.2019)
The World Trade Organization is increasingly under pressure to come up with a global scheme to curb fisheries subsidies. Now a nonagenarian is leading the fight to stop what he calls a "harmful" practice. (08.10.2019)
Cheese, wine, olives and many other European goods are now subject to fresh US tariffs in a row over EU subsidies to Airbus. As Brussels threatens retaliation, Germany urges progress in talks for a US-EU trade deal. (18.10.2019)
The end of the Airbus A380 is not the end of European aircraft manufacturing. It is the result of mistakes that were made many years ago. Now Airbus has to learn the right lessons, says DW's Henrik Böhme. (14.02.2019)