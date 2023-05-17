  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LGBTQ Rights
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
A file photo of Nigerian police vehicles driving along a muddy road
Gunmen attacked a US embassy convoy and killed four people. Image: Sunday Alamba/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsNigeria

US convoy attacked in southeast Nigeria, 4 killed

43 minutes ago

Nigerian authorities blamed the violence on a local separatist group. Two local US embassy staffers and two policemen were killed, while three were abducted.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RSrY

A US convoy vehicle with embassy staffers was attacked in Anambra state, in southeast Nigeria, on Tuesday.

Two local workers and two policemen were killed while the assailants abducted three others, authorities said.

During a briefing with reporters in Washington, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that "no US citizens were involved."

Authorities blamed the violence on a separatist group called the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Nigeria under pressure over growing threat from 'bandits'

Rescue operations underway

Tochukwu Ikenga, a police spokesman in Anambra, said that the attackers murdered the four people before setting the vehicle "ablaze."

A rescue-recovery operation was underway, Ikenga said in his statement.

A joint team of security forces arrived on the scene after the assailants had escaped while holding two other police officers and a driver.

The US state department said that its personnel in Nigeria are working with the country's security agencies to investigate the attack.

A hotbed of separatist violence

The incident took place along a major road in Anambra state, an epicenter of separatist violence in the region.

Biafra tensions raise specter of conflict

Separatists, who are demanding a referendum, have escalated their attacks in recent years, targeting government buildings or police.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected all calls for a separate nation and said that the unity of Africa's most populous country and largest economy is not negotiable.

Nigerian officials often hold the IPOB group responsible for violence. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, is currently in jail for treason.

IPOB has repeatedly denied responsibility for attacks.

ns/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A participant at the Malta Pride Parade surrounded by a giant rainbow flag

LGBTQ rights in Europe: Malta leads, Poland lags

Equality9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Damilola Asaleye, Nigeria's Solar Queen teaches a class the installation of solar panels at the Ashdam Solar Academy in Nigeria.

Nigeria's solar queen

Nigeria's solar queen

Nature and Environment18 hours ago04:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

A view of Registan Square in Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand

What is China's strategy for Central Asia?

What is China's strategy for Central Asia?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin Hauptbahnhof Streik durch Verdi und EVG

Germany: Deutsche Bahn battles crisis amid €49 ticket launch

Germany: Deutsche Bahn battles crisis amid €49 ticket launch

Business19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Film still from 'Jeanne du Barry': Period scene with Johnny Depp dressed as Louis XV in a ball room, surrounded by people, a woman in period ball dress bows for him.

Cannes film festival 2023: Stars and highlights

Cannes film festival 2023: Stars and highlights

Film17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protests featuring nooses and the Iranian flag in Iran

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Human RightsMay 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Grand Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

Nature and Environment11 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage