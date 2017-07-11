US congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia, escaped unhurt

US Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, 62, was carjacked at gunpoint in a south Philadelphia park on Wednesday by two men, police and her office said.

The FBI and police have ramped up the search for the men suspected of robbing Scanlon. Five people had been taken into custody, Delaware state police said.

What we know about the incident

Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, was robbed while walking to her sport utility vehicle, according to the police.

The armed suspects, who are believed to be between 20 to 30 years of age, approached her following a meeting with elected officials and demanded her car keys. One of the men drove off in her car, and the other followed him in another vehicle, police said.

Some of Scanlon's personal and work-related documents were also taken in the stolen vehicle, police added. Her personal and government cellphones, and her ID were also inside the car. Philadelphia police were working along with the FBI since the case involved a congresswoman, authorities said.

Scanlon serves on the House judiciary and rules committees, and is vice chair of the House Administration Committee.

In a statement on Twitter, Scanlon's office thanked the authorities for their action. Her staff added that she was physically unharmed during the incident, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

Police declined to say whether Scanlon may have been targeted due to her position as a politician or public figure.

'Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city'

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, "Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn't always been the case this year," in a tweet.

In a statement, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, "I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time."

tg/fb (AP, Reuters)