US Congress still deadlocked over funding for Ukraine

Craig Crowther02/07/2024February 7, 2024

Republicans in the US Senate have defeated a bill that would have boosted US border security and funding for Ukraine and Israel. But Congress could still approve extra aid for Israel and much needed assistance for Ukraine's fight against Russia.