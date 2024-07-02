  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan election 2024Israel-Hamas conflictWar in Ukraine
ConflictsUkraine

US Congress still deadlocked over funding for Ukraine

Craig Crowther
February 7, 2024

Republicans in the US Senate have defeated a bill that would have boosted US border security and funding for Ukraine and Israel. But Congress could still approve extra aid for Israel and much needed assistance for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c9Sd
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A soldier handles a drone jamming weapon

How Ukraine's signal-jamming guns stop Russian drones

Nearly two years into the war in Ukraine, kamikaze drones have become commonplace on both sides.
ConflictsJanuary 25, 202403:00 min
A soldier of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army uses his mobile phone near the front line

Ukrainian soldiers face second winter on front lines

DW's Nick Connolly visited Ukrainian artillery units near Bakhmut, who are into their second winter on the front lines.
ConflictsJanuary 12, 202402:24 min
A Ukrainian soldier holds a weapons as he walks down a muddy road that has snow lying on both sides.

Ukrainian troops open up about stalled counteroffensive

After six months of an intense counteroffensive, DW spoke with soldiers and medics on leave in Kyiv.
ConflictsDecember 22, 202303:46 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Three military personnel give a NATO press conference

NATO begins huge military exercise

NATO has kicked off its biggest military exercise in decades, involving around 90,000 troops.
ConflictsJanuary 22, 202403:53 min
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, framed by two dark silhouettes

Ukrainians welcome bid to join European Union

Hungary's Viktor Orban is warning he could veto the bid at any time, but Ukrainians are celebrating the progress.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202302:11 min
Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits in a chair next to Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Hamas responds to cease-fire proposal

The Islamist militant group Hamas has submitted its response to a proposal for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
ConflictsFebruary 7, 202401:38 min
View of a Palestinian man and child living in a makeshift tent

Families worst hit by Gaza food shortages

Palestinians in central Gaza say their children are bearing the brunt while aid deliveries face major delays.
ConflictsFebruary 6, 202402:34 min
File photo of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken in Middle East for cease-fire talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Middle Eastern leaders to discuss a truce in the Israel-Hamas war.
ConflictsFebruary 6, 202402:11 min
Show more