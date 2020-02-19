 US Congress slams Boeing in searing 737 MAX report | News | DW | 06.03.2020

News

US Congress slams Boeing in searing 737 MAX report

A congressional committee has found that the firm "gambled with the public's safety," leading to 346 deaths. They also criticized federal regulators for allowing the aircraft to fly.

Boeing 737 MAX

The preliminary report form the US House Transportation Committee on Boeing's grounded 737 MAX aircraft was released on Friday, accusing the aviation giant and regulators of allowing a "fundamentally flawed" plane into the skies.

In 2018 and 2019, two 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia claimed 346 lives. Boeing initially pushed hypotheses that the incidents were based on human error, but it later became clear that they were caused in part by a design flaw in flight maneuvering software.

"Boeing's design and development of the 737 MAX was marred by technical design failures, lack of transparency with both regulators and customers, and efforts to obfuscate information about the operation of the aircraft," the report read.

For the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019, Boeing engineers and officials have also been blamed for brushing off concerns brought up after the Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018.

"Both Boeing and the FAA gambled with the public's safety in the aftermath of the Lion Air crash," the committee argued.

The report added that the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) was also at fault for deeming the aircraft compliant with safety standards, saying this showed "a critical need for legislative and regulatory reforms."

Since the accidents, Boeing staff, especially former CEO Dennis Muilenburg, have repeatedly been criticized for their cavalier attitudes towards the disasters and for refusing to apologize.

Despite several attempts to address the plane's issues, the 737 MAX remains grounded. Boeing has said it expects to get the aircraft re-approved by regulators in mid-2020.

Watch video 01:07

New CEO, same urgency at Boeing

es/msh (AP, dpa)

Boeing finds new flaw on grounded 737 MAX jet

The airspace giant Boeing has detected a new software issue while testing the 737 MAX airliner, as the company struggles to lift the ban on the grounded jet. The plane was taken out of service over deadly crashes. (06.02.2020)  

Boeing 737 Max setback as debris found in fuel tanks

Boeing grounded its Max series aircraft last year after deadly crashes were linked to faulty software. The company, however, remains optimistic that its fleet will receive the green light to go wheels up by summer. (19.02.2020)  

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 Max setback as debris found in fuel tanks 19.02.2020

Boeing grounded its Max series aircraft last year after deadly crashes were linked to faulty software. The company, however, remains optimistic that its fleet will receive the green light to go wheels up by summer.

Symbolbild | Boeing 737 Max

Boeing finds new flaw on grounded 737 MAX jet 06.02.2020

The airspace giant Boeing has detected a new software issue while testing the 737 MAX airliner, as the company struggles to lift the ban on the grounded jet. The plane was taken out of service over deadly crashes.

DW Business - international 19.02.2020

Debris found in 737 Max fuel tanks - UK to scrap visas for low-skilled workers - EU seeks to rival US tech with new AI approach

