US Congress reaches deal on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

US lawmakers have reached a deal to finalize a $900-billion (€735-billion) economic relief package that would deliver long-overdue help to businesses and individuals hit by the pandemic, top congressional leaders said on Sunday.

"We've agreed to a package of nearly $900 billion. It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic Senator, said the relief bill should have the votes to pass Congress.

"Today, we have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people as the virus accelerates," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement.

The relief package will include $600 direct payments to most Americans — half the amount distributed in March — and would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits.

It would hundreds of billions of dollars of additional aid to small businesses and would provide $25 billion for rental assistance.

The bill would also include aid for vaccine distribution and logistics.

The package is the second-largest stimulus bill in US history, following the $2.3 trillion aid passed under the CARES Act in March.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the legislation on Monday, said a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. This would be followed by a vote in the Senate the same day.

Clearing the bill would require the House to pass a stopgap measure by midnight on Sunday to keep the federal government funded an extra 24 hours and avert a shutdown.

