US Congress passes long-delayed Ukraine aid bill

Ana Shorter
April 21, 2024

The US House of Representatives has approved nearly $61 billion in aid and military support for Ukraine. Although the majority of Republican lawmakers voted against it, Democrats and moderate Republicans prevailed.

