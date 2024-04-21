US Congress passes long-delayed Ukraine aid bill

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS Congress passes long-delayed Ukraine aid billTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaAna Shorter04/21/2024April 21, 2024The US House of Representatives has approved nearly $61 billion in aid and military support for Ukraine. Although the majority of Republican lawmakers voted against it, Democrats and moderate Republicans prevailed.https://p.dw.com/p/4f1b5Advertisement