US Congress passes bill to fight anti-Asian hate crimes

The US Congress on Tuesday approved legislation that aims to curb violence against Asian Americans.

The bill represents a bipartisan denunciation of a rise of attacks during the coronavirus pandemic against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was crucial to send a unified message on strengthening the nation's defenses against anti-AAPI violence.

"Together, these steps will make a significant difference to address hate crimes in America — not only during this pandemic, but for years to come," Pelosi said on the House floor.

What is the legislation?

The bill aims to speed up reviews of hate crimes against AAPI at the Justice Department, provide state governments with grants and guidelines to help fight hate crimes and spread public awareness about the issue.

The House of Representatives passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with a bipartisan vote of 364 to 62.

The bill had cleared the Senate in April with nearly unanimous support.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Twitter that US President Joe Biden "looks forward to signing this important legislation into law at the White House later this week."

A rise in anti-AAPI attacks

"Asian Americans have been screaming out for help, and the House and Senate and President Biden have clearly heard our pleas,'' said Representative Grace Meng, who helped lead efforts to pass the bill in the House.

Pelosi said that at least 6,600 anti-AAPI discrimination and violence incidents were reported between March 2020 and March 2021.

Representative Judy Chu said it's painful for many to "open up the newspaper everyday and see that yet another Asian American has been assaulted, attacked and even killed.''

In February, an 84-year-old man died after he was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco. And in March, six Asian women were killed in Georgia during a series of shootings targeting workers at massage parlors.

"These attacks are even more shameful in light of the heroism of our AAPI community during the pandemic," Pelosi said, noting the large numbers of Asian Americans serving as emergency responders and health care providers.

Former President Donald Trump had repeatedly referred to the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, as the "China Virus." As cases of COVID-19 began to rise in the US, so did the attacks on Asian Americans.

