US Congress opens for third day without a speaker

The House of Representatives is back in session, with the election of a speaker nowhere in sight. Republican Kevin McCarthy is facing increasing pressure to gather the necessary votes or step aside.

The lower house of the United States Congress, the House of Representatives, opened its session on Thursday, marking the third day of business in 2023 amid a deadlock .

In order for the chamber to conduct any business, including the swearing in of new members, the party with the most seats must elect a leader, the speaker of the house.

The Republicans have a narrow majority following the country's November congressional elections, and party leaders had put forward former Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for the job. However, McCarthy has failed to garner enough votes from his own party to take the position, even after six rounds of voting.

Far-right Republicans have either voted for another, less-popular candidate or refused to vote at all, denying McCarthy the numbers he needs to get through. Democrats, who unanimously elected Hakeem Jeffries of New York as minority leader, have so far refused to leave the floor, which would decrease the number of votes McCarthy needs to win.

Some Democrats have indicated to reporters that they would vote for a Republican candidate if the party puts forward a nominee more likely to compromise on certain issues.

McCarthy loses seventh vote

This kind of deadlock over electing the house speaker has not happened in the United States in a century.

As roll call got underway on Thursday, it appeared that McCarthy had lost yet another round of voting. He is facing increasing pressure from both sides of the aisle to gather the votes he needs or step aside.

This happened despite apparent concessions to the 20 or so Republicans who are stalling McCarthy's ascension. This includes, according to reports, crossing his own red line and agreeing to give far-fright Freedom Caucus members a couple of seats on a key committee.

es/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)