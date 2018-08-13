US condemns Turkey's 'retaliatory' tariffs

Turkey's new measures, which go into effect immediately, include raising the import tariff on US-made alcoholic beverages to 140 percent and increasing the duty on passenger cars imported from the US to 120 percent.

Plastics, coal and agricultural produce were also on the list that was published in an official gazette on Wednesday.

"As part of the principle of reciprocity, tax rates on some products have been raised against the US administration's deliberate attacks on our economy," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

The higher duties came

just one day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott of all US electronic goods, insisting Turks did not need them.

No improvement in sight

Tensions between Turkey and the United States have grown because of the continued imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson, who is being tried for espionage and on terrorism-related charges.

Erdogan has remained defiant in the face of the crisis, railing against "economic terrorists and bullies of the global system" while threatening to form new alliances with Russia and China.

The impasse between NATO allies Turkey and the United States had affected the lira, bonds and stock markets, with the Turkish national currency losing almost half of its value since the beginning of the year.

The lira recovered a bit on Tuesday after hitting record lows on the previous day, following pledges by the central bank to boost liquidity.

US condemns tariffs

Washington on Wednesday condemned Turkey's action, calling it "a step in the wrong direction."

"The tariffs that the United States placed on Turkey were out of national security interest. Theirs are out of retaliation," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

Sanders said Brunson's release would not lead to an easing of the tariffs.

"The tariffs that are in place on steel will not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson," she said. "The tariffs are specific to national security."

"The sanctions, however, that have been placed on Turkey are specific to pastor Brunson and others that we feel are being held unfairly, and we would consider that at that point," Sanders added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Turkish court rejected an appeal for the pastor to be released from house arrest and for his travel ban to be lifted.

Turkey's currency crisis explained The big picture Turkey is in the throes of a full-blown currency crisis, with the Turkish lira losing nearly 45 percent of its value since the start of the year. The currency crisis threatens to plunge the world's 18th-largest economy into a financial crisis and trigger contagion in emerging markets and Europe.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Search for yield Turkey has traditionally suffered from a large current account deficit. This difference between import and export of goods and services has been filled through external borrowing in foreign currency. A decade of easy money and low interest rates in the United States and EU following the 2008 financial crisis led to investors searching for higher yields to emerging markets like Turkey.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Credit-fueled growth The external funds entered the Turkish economy to finance deficits, massive government spending and company borrowing. Credit-fueled growth helped the Turkish economy grow and boosted the government’s popularity through increased consumption and major construction projects. Here, road paint reads: "Slow down."

Turkey's currency crisis explained Reducing exposure to emerging markets Investors have pulled back money from emerging markets in recent months as the US Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates and is cutting back on easy money policies in response to a robust American economy. This has caused the dollar to increase, the lira to fall, and Turkish bond yields to rise.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Loss of confidence in Erdogan's strong hand The pressure on Turkey is reflective of broader trends in emerging markets, although the lira is by far the worst performer. That's because investors have lost confidence in management of the economy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes in unorthodox economic policy, demands low interest rates and constantly assails "the interest rate lobby." Inflation is at 16 percent a year.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Trump's tweet shakes markets On August 10, US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Turkish imports of steel and aluminum. The tariffs themselves are minor and impact around $1 billion (€875 million) in trade, but they weighed on market confidence in the vulnerable Turkish economy. Even more, Trump’s direct reference to the Turkish lira sent the currency tumbling.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Frenemies The imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson has weighed heavily on relations, leading to a series of escalations. Ties between the two NATO allies have also nosedived over US support for Syrian Kurdish forces, Ankara's plans to buy a Russian missile system and Turkey's demand that Washington extradite US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan blames for the failed July 2016 coup bid.

Turkey's currency crisis explained One man show Poor relations between Washington and Ankara have added to Turkey's economic woes, but given broader fundamentals it is only a proximate cause of the market mayhem. More than 30 percent of the lira’s loss has come since June, when Erdogan took over the office with new sweeping powers. Erdogan's authoritarian hand has distanced the country from traditional Western allies and hit confidence.

Turkey's currency crisis explained Albayrak: the son-in-law After winning a June election, Erdogan spooked markets when he tightened his control over the central bank. Instead of appointing technocrats, Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak (pictured) to lead the newly empowered Finance Ministry. This has raised concerns over the central bank's independence given the president’s repeated statements against raising interest rates.

Turkey's currency crisis explained 'Economic war' Erdogan has not inspired confidence in responding to the lira meltdown. He speaks of "economic war" and a "campaign" waged by external powers designed to weaken Turkey. Instead of taking drastic action to shore up confidence, such as raising interest rates or going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is couching itself in nationalistic rhetoric of sacrifice.



ap, hg/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa)