 US condemns ′antisemitic′ remarks by Erdogan | News | DW | 19.05.2021

News

US condemns 'antisemitic' remarks by Erdogan

The State Department has not specified which comments were meant, but the Turkish president has strongly criticized Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in front of a Turkish flag

Erdogan is a vocal defender of the Palestinians and has called Israel a 'terror state'

The United States on Tuesday criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for "antisemitic" remarks over Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

"The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan's recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence," he added.

Erdogan has accused Israel of "terrorism" against the Palestinians, saying it was "in their nature."

Watch video 02:33

One of Israeli main targets is the so-called Hamas metro

more to come...

dv/rt (AFP, Reuters)

