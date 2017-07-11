US condemns 'antisemitic' remarks by Erdogan

The United States on Tuesday criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for "antisemitic" remarks over Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

"The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan's recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence," he added.

Erdogan has accused Israel of "terrorism" against the Palestinians, saying it was "in their nature."

