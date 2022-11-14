US comedian Jay Leno injured in gasoline fire

The talk show host suffered burns to his face after his car reportedly caught fire, but said he is ok, according to local media.

Popular US comedian and show host, Jay Leno, had to receive treatment after part of his face was burned in a gasoline fire on Sunday.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,'' Leno said Monday in a statement to US magazine, Variety.

"I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Cause of fire not known

The cause and the circumstances of the fire are not immediately clear, although local media reported that the fire broke out in his Los Angeles garage, when one of his cars caught fire.

The 72-year-old personality was due to appear at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, but called it off because of a "serious medical emergency," according to People magazine.

Leno was the host of "The Tonight Show" which in its time was one of the country's most watched talk shows, pulling in millions of viewers each night during the prime time slot.

Leno hosts his own series called "Jay Leno's Garage" since 2015 and "You Bet Your Life" since 2021.

kb/wd (Reuters, AP)