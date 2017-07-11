US comedian Bob Saget found dead

US comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, US police announced on Monday. He was 65.

Police said there were no signs that foul play or drugs were involved in his death.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Saget performed at a show in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night, and the following day, tweeted his appreciation at the audience, along with a photo of himself at the venue.

The comedian had only just begun his 2022 tour "doing an all new show of standup and music," and his next gig was scheduled for later this month in West Palm Beach, Florida.

More details to follow.