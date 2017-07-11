US comedian Bob Saget found dead

US comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in a Florida hotel room, local police announced on Sunday. He was 65.

Police said there were no signs that foul play or drugs were involved in his death.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's office said in a tweet.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the statement added.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

He performed at a show in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night.

Just hours before his death on Sunday, he tweeted his appreciation for the audience, along with a photo of himself at the venue.

The comedian had only just begun his 2022 tour "doing an all new show of standup and music," and his next gig was scheduled for later this month in West Palm Beach, Florida.

TV career

Saget was best known for his lead role in the popular "Full House" sitcom where he played Danny Tanner, a widowed father raising three girls with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey.

The show ran for eight seasons, from 1987-1995, on ABC, and followed by a Netflix sequel focusing on one of Danny's daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016-2020.

Saget was also the long-time host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.

"Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He’ll be missed," US network Comedy Central said in a tweet.

adi/aw (AFP, Reuters)