  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

US combats drought with recycled water

Ines Pohl
April 28, 2023

California has heavy rainfall from time to time, but years of drought have exacerbated the constant threat of water shortages. Water utilities in Los Angeles are quickly recycling stinky sludge into clean drinking water.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QOJD
Herbsttreffen der Medienfrauen 2017 Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Children sit on a bus bound for Belgorod, Russia, in April 2023

Are Ukrainian children being illegally brought to Belarus?

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Conflicts3 hours ago01:42 min
More from Africa

Asia

Young women wear kimonos to mark Japan's 'Coming of Age Day' to honor people who turn 20 to signify adulthood

Japan: Could the future be female?

Japan: Could the future be female?

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

General view inside the plenary hall of the German Bundestag

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

Politics10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Stuttgart fans cheering with megaphones and drums

Union of European Clubs aims to 'give smaller clubs a voice'

Union of European Clubs aims to 'give smaller clubs a voice'

Sports3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Qin Gang und Eli Cohen

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

PoliticsApril 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

ConflictsApril 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage