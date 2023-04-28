US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of AmericaUS combats drought with recycled waterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUnited States of AmericaInes Pohl04/28/2023April 28, 2023California has heavy rainfall from time to time, but years of drought have exacerbated the constant threat of water shortages. Water utilities in Los Angeles are quickly recycling stinky sludge into clean drinking water.https://p.dw.com/p/4QOJDAdvertisement